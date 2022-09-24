The 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, continues this week at Jim Miller Park in Marietta.
Sunday will be Family Day. From 12:30 to 2 p.m., any students who bring tickets distributed at their schools will receive free rides.
The day also offers $1 off admission with a church bulletin.
At 3 p.m., Atlanta Parent will host g a Beautiful Baby Contest for children ages infant to 36 months.
Monday will play host to the 2022 All-Pro Pest Service Talent Show, which will showcase a wide variety of abilities from anyone who wishes to apply, with $500 awarded to first place, $250 awarded to second, and $125 awarded to third. The event starts at 6 p.m.
Later in the evening, the Great Gig Dance Company will be performing a routine. That event will be at 8 p.m.
There will be additional performances during the day, including The Birdman, the world's largest traveling bird show, at 6:30 p.m.
"The Human Cannonball," also known as David Smith, will launch over 300 feet in the air across the midway into a net. Smith performs at 7 and 9 p.m.
The fair continues through Sunday, October 2.
Admission is $10 at the door and free for those 10 and under. Parking is $5 per car and can be found directly attached to the side of the park, as well as across the street. Individual ride tickets cost $1.25, with package deals available, as well as pay-one-price deals.
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and Monday at 4 p.m., closing at 10 p.m. Sunday and 11 p.m. Monday.
