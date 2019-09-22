Miss North Georgia State Fair 2019 is a sophomore dance major at Kennesaw State University originally from Cordele.
Mary Madeline Carden, 19, took the top spot at the 2019 Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair's beauty pageant Thursday, and she will move on to represent the fair in the Georgia/South Carolina Fairest of the Fair competition in Greenville, South Carolina, next February.
Honors were also handed out to young ladies from other age groups, and Cobb County was well-represented among the winners:
Tiny Miss North Georgia State Fair is Waverley Mae Rakestraw, age 4, the daughter of Morgan and Josh Rakestraw of Dallas.
Petite Miss North Georgia State Fair is Sereniti Eve-Marie Pruitt, age 6, the daughter of Vanessa Armstead of Marietta.
Little Miss North Georgia State Fair is Gabrielle Brantley, age 9, the daughter of April and Anthony Brantley of Kennesaw.
Pre-Teen Miss North Georgia State Fair is Briana Gholston, age 10, the daughter of Sylvia and Reginald Gholston of Kennesaw.
Junior Miss North Georgia State Fair is Aubrey Lynn Crosby, age 13, the daughter of Ashley Brown and David Crosby of Calhoun.
And Teen Miss NGSF is Carrington Cobb, age 17, the daughter of Yolanda and Malcolm Cobb of Marietta.
Over 50 contestants competed for the seven titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.