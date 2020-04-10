North Georgia residents that have symptoms of infection from the novel coronavirus may soon be able to get free testing from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The department's North Georgia Health District is taking appointments for free COVID-19 testing, the district announced Friday. People who have possible symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, can call 1-888-881-1474.
Those who are confirmed to have symptoms of COVID-19 infection will receive a code number and an appointment to be tested, said district spokeswoman Jennifer King.
The district serves Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, and people who live near those areas can call to request an appointment. The call center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.nghd.org.
