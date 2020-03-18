Public health departments in north Georgia will be offering only the most essential services "to better shift our focus on our coronavirus," according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties will only be offering the following procedures until further notice:
- Birth Control
- STD/HIV testing
- Immunizations for children 5 years old and younger
- Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccinations
- Hepatitis A vaccinations
- Medicaid enrollment for women’s health and pregnancy
- WIC vouchers
In addition, those departments will be taking restrictive measures to limit the possibility of the spread of the virus at their facilities.
"To help limit the number of people entering the health department and maintain social distancing, adult clients are asked to enter the health department alone, instructing any other adults or older teens who may be accompanying them to remain outside or in their vehicle," the release reads. "Children who are clients are to be accompanied by one adult."
The departments will also screen visitors for fever, cough and positive tests for the coronavirus and are encouraging would-be patients to make appointments before visiting.
"We regret this inconvenience to the public," the release said, "but it is part of the North Georgia Health District effort to protect our communities as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic."
