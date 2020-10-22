A mentoring program at a Kennesaw private school has swelled to its highest participation totals in its seven years of existence.
The Timothy Program, which pairs upper school students with middle and lower school students at North Cobb Christian School, has 186 participants for the 2020-21 school year, the most participants the school has seen since the program started in 2013, said Head of School Todd Clingman.
Named for biblical figures Timothy and Paul the apostle, the Timothy Program gives younger students at North Cobb Christian the opportunity to learn from older students, Clingman said.
“The whole concept behind the Timothy Program is pairing of older students with younger students for mentoring, encouragement, tutoring and just kind of all-around support,” Clingman said.
With 186 participants, about half of whom are mentors and the other half mentees, the Timothy Program includes about 20% of North Cobb Christian’s enrollment.
Parents, teachers and counselors can recommend younger students to be mentees, and older students from the upper school can volunteer to serve as mentors. After signing up for the program, the school’s counseling department, led by Middle School Principal Craig Konchak, takes multiple days to match mentors with mentees based on their personalities, skills, challenges and other criteria.
“Some of these students actually end up mentoring these kids for multiple years in a row,” Clingman said. “Another really cool thing is we’ve seen some young people that were mentored and now have gotten older … and now they’ve turned around and they’re now doing for the younger kids what was done for them when they were coming up. So the mentee has become the mentor.”
Brooke Moore is one such example. She had two mentors as a younger student. Now a 10th grader, Brooke is a mentor to first grade student Saniyah Clark.
“I love kids so much,” Brooke said. “They have the best spirits in the world. That’s what attracted me to the program.”
Brooke said she volunteered to serve as a mentor because she is the youngest member of her family. She has two older brothers, and she has never had a younger sibling to teach and take care of. According to Brooke, her mentors made her feel special by teaching and spending time with her, and she wanted to provide that same experience for someone else.
After volunteering for the program, Brooke filled out a Google form with her information and preferences, and the program used that information to match her with Saniyah.
“They did it perfectly, because my mentee is like a mini me,” Brooke said.
The mentors and mentees are required to spend one hour together each week. On Wednesdays, the school has a late start, but some students come to the school building at the normal time to meet with their program partner before classes. During that window of time, mentors and mentees can eat breakfast together, have conversation, play games and more.
Finley Ross, another 10th grade student in the upper school, has been paired with fourth grader Finn Collier for two years. He said he decided to volunteer for the Timothy Program to serve as a “big brother” to a student who might not have one.
“I look back to my childhood years and how much I looked up to my older brother for guidance and encouragement, and wanted to hold that position in my mentee’s life,” Finley said. “I want to be that person that they can always look up to and trust that I will be there for them. I strive to build a relationship to where my mentee can share events that happen in their lives; it can be personal or something that they did over the weekend, and always be available for support.”
According to Finley, mentors can help younger students with homework, teach them a new instrument, play sports or other games with them and teach them more about the Christian faith. He said the Timothy Program brings value not just to mentees, but also to mentors.
“These students are able to have great, beneficial relationships with mentors who are truly invested in their lives and will give support and guidance,” Finley said. “The mentors are also able to benefit from these relationships by learning more about themselves through their time with their mentee.”
