KENNESAW — North Cobb Christian School students and staff, as well as some visitors, came together at the school on Tuesday morning for its 23rd Circle of Prayer.
The school uses the annual ceremony as a way to start off each new school year focused on God, school leaders said. NCCS's school year began last week.
"What better way to start off the school year than giving the year to the Lord?" said Parker Smith, director of student life at NCCS.
Smith, who attended the school from kindergarten until graduation, said the event is part of the lives of students and families at NCCS now. He said the tradition gives students and staff an opportunity to "stop, give everything that we do to the Lord and ask him to provide."
As in years past, the gathering included remarks and prayers from a local pastor, students and staff of the school. In his remarks, Smith asked students to pray for the school, the community and the world in what has been a difficult time over the past two years. Others prayed for guidance, strength, protection and for each student to know their value.
During moments of prayer or of worship music, some teachers and students raised their hands and bowed their heads.
At times, speakers encouraged students to group up for their own prayer sessions, and students wrapped their arms around each other standing in huddles or hugging and praying together.
At the close of the ceremony, junior Mallory Swank said she'd attended the school since fourth grade and said she's enjoyed coming together with her school community to start the year off with prayer.
Senior Hope Bless agreed. Bless has attended the school since kindergarten and said the school prayer is always an important moment for her.
"The school year hasn't really started until we've had this, so I think it's a really cool way to open up and connect with everybody as a school," she said, adding that she'll miss it when she graduates. "I'll miss being able to be with other people and pray with them and connect."
