North Cobb Christian School will be closed to students and parents beginning Monday, Head of School Todd Clingman announced.
This will include all school-sponsored activities, both on and off campus, until further notice.
The NCCS Virtual Education Plan will begin for all students, K3 – 12th grade, on Tuesday, through at least Friday, March 27.
Clingman said families will receive further details regarding the virtual education process, including scope and expectations, from respective division principals on Monday afternoon.
"We cannot express how much now, more than ever, we are grateful for our NCCS family," Clingman said. "These are unprecedented times, and we rest both in the security of our mighty God and in the unity of our faculty, staff, parents and students. We know that God is not surprised by these circumstances, and we fully believe that, in all things, He is working for the good of those who love him, who are called according to his purpose (Romans 8:28). Thank you for your continued prayers for our world — and for wisdom for our administrators and faculty."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.