North Cobb Christian School will take temperatures of all students and staff entering the campus when they return to school in August, school officials announced Friday.
The school will not require masks of students or teachers, but students and staff entering school buildings will have temperature screenings every day, and anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, with no other COVID-19 symptoms, will be sent home. Parents are advised to check their children’s temperatures before school.
Masks will be optional, unless there is a government mandate, per the school’s reopening plan.
NCCS’s start date is Aug. 7 for students in second grade and below, and Aug. 10 for third grade and up.
“Our prayerful hope is that we will all return to campus on August 7 (K3 — 2nd grade) and August 10 (3rd — 12th) with full scheduling of our robust academic, athletic, arts, and student life offerings. While that is our sincere desire, we have been tirelessly preparing for all possibilities, working diligently to ensure that we keep our families, students, and faculty safe, while also fulfilling our mission to educate the whole child — mind, body, and spirit,” Head of School Todd Clingman said in an emailed statement. “To these ends, we have implemented safety precautions, upgraded technology, bolstered sanitation measures, and created detailed plans for a variety of learning scenarios — all with the goal of hitting the ground running in August and remaining in stride no matter what circumstances we face during this upcoming school year.”
School operations will follow color-coded levels based on community spread and government guidance: green for safety-conscious, on-campus learning, yellow for a hybrid of at-home and on-campus learning and red for virtual learning only. School administrators plan to start at the “green” level; they note it’s unlikely they will have all students learn from home without a government mandate.
All students will have the option of “continuous virtual learning,” which will make use of portable cameras in classrooms when classes are meeting in-person. Students who enroll in this option will do so for a trimester in the Lower School and a semester in the Middle and Upper School. Principal approval will be required to change between on-campus and virtual learning, unless the school moves to hybrid or virtual-only instruction.
The school notes there will not be tuition discounts for continuous virtual learning, and tuition rates will remain the same if the school transitions to the hybrid model or online-only. If the school does have all students learn from home, it will prorate all athletics fees and refund unspent incidentals. After-school care and lunch accounts will also not be charged.
