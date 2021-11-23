North Cobb Christian School recently hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematic (STEAM) Thanksgiving parade where preschool through 4th grade students built props, decorations and floats from recycled materials.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
North Cobb Christian School recently hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEAM) Thanksgiving parade where preschool through 4th grade students built props, decorations and floats from recycled materials.
First held in 2020, the parade was created as an alternative to the indoor Thanksgiving celebrations that had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. It was brought back this year with hundreds of parents and other guests lining the parade route through the school’s parking lot.
Holiday-themed costumes, art and decorated floats were created by students and cheered on by parents and teachers.
After the parade, students and parents chowed down on pie before leaving for Thanksgiving break.
