KENNESAW — Hundreds of parents, faculty and staff joined nearly 1,000 students of all ages in song, prayer and fellowship at North Cobb Christian School on Tuesday morning for the school's 21st annual Circle of Prayer.
Parents gathered children in their arms and on their shoulders, swaying to the contemporary Christian music, singing along with the three high school students who performed on the stage in front of them. Groups of kindergartners sat on blankets in front of the stage placed in a parking lot in front of the school's main building.
Some older students and parents in the crowd raised their arms, eyes closed as they sang.
Todd Clingman, head of school at North Cobb Christian, said the school not only began the tradition 21 years ago, but also celebrated the graduation of its first high school class then. For 16 years before that, the private school enrolled students up to eighth grade.
Clingman said the tradition was adopted as a moment to "pause and symbolically recognize we want to dedicate the year in prayer." He said it also sets an example for the youngest students, who will set the example for others as they grow.
Just minutes before the band began to play, Clingman estimated this year's time of worship would draw between 3,000 and 4,000 attendees.
"As long as no one plays hooky," he grinned.
Tuesday's Circle of Prayer was the fifth for Jonathan Ray, the school's director of student life. Ray said he likes that the ritual always takes place within the first couple weeks of the school year, because it sets a solid foundation for the students. Tuesday was the second day of school for third through twelfth grades, while younger students returned on Friday.
The tradition also gathers students from pre-K through high school together in a way that they likely wouldn't otherwise, Ray said.
"We kind of do our own things separately, but the school was founded on the unity of our Christian values. So to hold an event where everybody attends kind of reinforces that our goal is to be one and unified in our vision and those values," he said.
The morning's worship saw prayers from a third-grade student, as well as middle and high school students. Ray said that was intentional. He said it shows the importance of prayer, no matter your stage of life.
Anna Grace West was one of three high school students leading the crowd in worship and song. West said she's done so for the last three years, and "I love it. It's a great way to start out a new year," she said.
West also said the tradition gives students an opportunity to share and celebrate their faith in a way that students in public school districts wouldn't always be able to.
"We don't have to hide. We don't have to be afraid. It is a Christian school, but not everyone here is a Christian. And it also helps us remember that. We need to pray and constantly be in prayer for our school and everyone around us," she said.
And with so much negativity and violence in the world, Clingham said, the annual event serves as a way to start each day fresh, and look to God for guidance, he said.
"We want to pause and just say, 'Lord, give us the strength every day to do this thing as parents, as teachers, as students,'" he said. "I think it's an important thing for the kids to see that."
