North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw has experienced a wave of unexpected community.
Teachers, administrators, parents and even the students themselves have jumped in to provide virtual content, ideas and encouragement to each other. The school is also inviting the entire community to participate in online classes, Bible studies and more.
Utilizing Google Classroom, Google Slides, Seesaw and YouTube, NCCS teachers are now providing recorded instructional videos, as well as live virtual classes through Google Meet and Zoom.
According to North Cobb Christian School parent Stephanie Swanson, the amount of “extra touches” from NCCS’s teachers have taken her children’s virtual learning “to the next level.”
“My children are in ninth grade, seventh grade, fourth grade and kindergarten," Swanson said. "We have been blown away .... We were expecting academic lessons. What we have received is more like a virtual hug from each teacher. Teachers are uploading story times, giving tours of their gardens, recording cooking classes, introducing students to their pets, ...s, sending daily morning devotions and prayers, and so much more. You really see people’s true colors during periods of crisis, and these teachers are pure gold.”
The students themselves have also stepped up to maintain a strong sense of community. The school’s Timothy Program pairs older students with younger students as peer mentors. Many of the older mentors have taken it upon themselves to reach out and Skype with their younger mentees, offering encouragement and ongoing support.
The NCCS varsity baseball players have also created their own training videos to share with the younger athletes at the school, whose sports programs have been suspended for the time being. From T-ball hitting advice to catching practice, their videos are going viral among NCCS’s younger students.
NCCS invites the community to access the school’s online resources and events at bit.ly/virtuallearningNCCS.
