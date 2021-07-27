The daughter and son-in-law of Dr. Noah Meadows, a late Marietta physician and art collector, have fulfilled a promise the doctor made more than 20 years ago. On Monday, they donated a valuable Norman Rockwell collection that Meadows had bequeathed to Marietta High School.
Meadows decided in 1999 that he wanted the core portion of his Rockwell collection to hang in the school upon his death. He died in 2012, and his son David lived in his home until recently. That was why the pieces, presented by Meadows’ daughter Carol Secrist and her husband Don Secrist, were a “little bit late getting here,” as Carol Secrist told MHS staff gathered in the school’s auditorium Monday.
"We're finally here to present these art pieces to your fine school, so we hope that you all enjoy them," Carol Secrist said.
The pieces include eight artists’ proofs of Rockwell lithographs published in the 1936 edition of Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” signed by Rockwell. There are also two lithographs of Rockwell’s “Four Freedoms” series — “Freedom of Speech” and “Freedom of Worship,” inspired by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union address. Meadow’s lithographs of the other two freedoms are missing — Carol Secrist believes they may have been loaned out years ago and never returned.
Finally, there’s a James Earle Fraser bronze sculpture of Mark Twain, Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, and sheet music of George M. Cohan’s “Over There,” a World War I-era patriotic tune. The sheet music includes an illustration by Rockwell and is signed by Cohan and Rockwell.
The Secrists also had a copy of a 1999 MDJ article about Meadows’ bequeathing copied and framed to accompany the collection. In that story, Meadows told the MDJ he felt compelled to donate the pieces because of his fond memories of his three children attending Marietta schools. All three of Meadows’ children attended the school and were involved in band.
“He felt that kind of molded our future, so to speak,” Carol Secrist said in an interview. “And he felt that made us the people we are today.”
The pieces also have educational value, such as the history behind the “Four Freedoms,” and the famous Tom Sawyer scenes depicted.
MHS Principal Keith Ball, who called the donation “unbelievably generous,” said the pieces could be used in art, history and literature lessons. He also hopes the donation itself will inspire students.
“My goal, which may be a little bit lofty, would be to instill in (students) how much they could love their school,” Ball said in an interview. “And then maybe in the future, if they ever have an opportunity to give back, whether it’s their skills or their talents or art or money, whatever, we would love to have that. I want all of our kids to feel the way she feels, and the way her dad felt.”
Rockwell lithographs are often sold for thousands of dollars each. This collection has never been appraised, though documents listing the prices Meadows paid for them are somewhere in Meadows’ home, Carol Secrist said.
With the value of the collection thought to be high, Ball said the school will need to think carefully about where the art is placed. The spot will need to have surveillance and be a place where people could not accidentally knock them off the wall or intentionally take them down, he said.
Ball appreciated “the fact that, I guess from 1999 to now, that they still kept us in mind. They could’ve done anything with it. And this place meant so much to them, that they made us a priority.”
Born in Good Hope, Georgia, a tiny town in Walton County, Meadows was the son of a sharecropper.
“He was part of that Greatest Generation,” Don Secrist said. “He grew up with literally nothing. He told me that one Christmas, he received an orange … He picked cotton and then entered the army, and the army showed him a whole new life.”
After serving in the Army during World War II, he earned a bachelor’s and then a medical degree from Emory University. Per Carol Secrist, Meadows began collecting while still in the army after buying a Thomas Hart Benton lithograph for $5.
Meadows bequeathed the art in honor of his two living children, and in memory of their brother, Mark, who drowned in Lake Allatoona in 1973. The bronze sculpture is donated in honor of Fred Bentley Sr., the late Marietta lawyer and politician. Meadows and Bentley were longtime friends and integral donors to the Marietta-Cobb Museum of Art. Throughout his life, Meadows loaned art pieces to be displayed at the museum, in government buildings and churches. He also donated pieces to various universities, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and the Hunter Museum of Art in Chattanooga.
“He was so passionate about it (art), he just wanted people to experience it,” Carol Secrist said.
Don Secrist added that Meadows’ philosophy around collecting was not to treat valuable art as a mere investment.
"He felt that art was something that should be shared with other people, so other people could enjoy it as well," Don Secrist said. "And that was one of the things that he was real particular about — getting that artwork out in a public venue. And for him, I can tell you, he would have been ecstatic today, knowing that this would be up with a younger generation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.