Cobb Young Professionals has opened its nominations for the 2020 Next Generation award, which highlights two under-40 professionals who have made an impact within the community.
"Nominees for the Next Generation Award must be active in the community, be essential to their profession through demonstrated leadership and offer a unique perspective," according to a release announcing the opening of nominations. "Recipients should be someone who others can admire, learn from and celebrate. Any young professional in their 20s and 30s can be nominated, but only members of the Cobb Chamber can be honored with the award as a next generation leader."
Cobb Young Professionals is the Cobb Chamber of commerce's networking group for young professionals in their 20s and 30s.
Visit www.cobbchamber.org/cyp to find nomination forms. Nominations are open until Friday, June 24.
The award will be presented to two winners at the Chamber’s Marquee Monday event September 14 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.
