Today is the day! Nominations for THE Best of Cobb 2020 are open now until Nov. 1.
Nominate your favorite business, people, places and things every day from now until Nov. 1 so they can then have the chance to move on to the voting round to be voted THE Best of Cobb. One nomination per email, per day. The top nominees will move to the voting round, which will start on Dec. 29 and run through Jan. 24.
THE Best of Cobb 2019 was a huge success with more than 25,000 people casting more than 250,000 votes. More than 1,200 people then came to celebrate the winners with us at our event. Don’t miss out on helping get your favorite businesses to the top spots!
If you would like to advertise your business during THE Best of Cobb, please contact Travis Knight at 770.795.3018 or tknight@mdjonline.com. Visit thebestofcobb.com to start nominating your favorites.
