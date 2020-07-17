In a special-called meeting on Friday morning, Marietta's school board voted to start the school year online only on Aug. 4.
Superintendent Grant Rivera recommended starting the school year virtually, citing delays in COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and the board voted 6-1 to approve the recommendation. Rivera said his recommendation was inspired by new information he received in a meeting with Cobb-Douglas Public Health on Tuesday.
“I’m being told by experts that the volume is overwhelming and that the delays are concerning," Rivera said of COVID-19 testing.
Jason Waters was the lone board member to vote against Rivera's recommendation to open schools virtually. Before the vote, Waters noted that other school districts, like Gwinnett County schools, are planning to open for in-person instruction.
“I just saw online that Gwinnett’s opening,” Waters said. “How are they able to do that? Do they have a better system in place, from a public health standpoint, than we have in Cobb County? I don’t know what that looks like.”
Rivera said he respected the decisions of other school districts, but he could only speak for Marietta schools.
“What I can say unequivocally is that I believe Marietta City Schools, leading up to July 2, had the most progressive risk mitigation strategies of any district,” Rivera said.
According to public health officials, those risk mitigation strategies, such as taking student temperatures and mandating masks, would not be enough to account for delays in COVID-19 testing, Rivera said. The superintendent said every risk mitigation strategy “sat on the foundation that we could test in an appropriate time, case investigate and contact trace.”
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, contact tracing identifies people who have been exposed to COVID-19 by being in close proximity to an infected person. In his Tuesday afternoon meeting with Cobb-Douglas Public Health, Rivera learned that current testing delays would delay contact tracing in schools, rendering that tracing ineffective.
“Our commitment to children and to families and to staff was that we would notify them if somebody was symptomatic or tested positive, and that we would notify them if they were in close contact within 48 hours,” Rivera said. “What became glaringly obvious to me on Tuesday afternoon when I had this phone call, is that we couldn’t execute any of that.”
Rivera said the delays in testing are not limited to Cobb County but are impacting the entire nation. In order to contact trace effectively and reopen schools for in-person instruction, the community requires expanded testing, a 14-day trend of decreasing cases and a drop in the positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive.
Board member Irene Berens expressed frustration with the lack of guidance from state officials about reopening schools.
“It’s amazing to me that the buck has come all the way down to us with no real guidance from (the) state superintendent,” Berens said. “We’re not really getting anyone that’s giving us really concrete advice.”
When classes resume on Aug. 4, teachers will have access to their schools. In an email sent to staff after the board meeting on Friday morning, Rivera said teachers will “be offered the option to conduct virtual learning from their classroom.”
Preplanning for teachers remains scheduled to begin July 27, and the district will provide free childcare for teachers during the week of planning.
In his email, Rivera also included virtual learning guides that outline student schedules and expectations for students, staff and families. The virtual learning guides, available on the Marietta schools website at www.marietta-city.org/reopening, also detail how students and families can request a Chromebook and internet access from the district.
According to Rivera’s email to staff, Marietta schools will provide meal delivery for the duration of online only schooling, and the district will also provide “textbooks, worksheets, and other learning materials to families.” Rivera also noted that schooling may not be limited entirely to online learning, and the district is “exploring creative and safe options for interested staff to engage with students in small groups that are appropriately socially distanced and wearing masks.” The district will release more information about these small group learning opportunities at a later date.
Rivera said the decision to start the school year online only was difficult, and he wants to welcome students back to schools as soon as possible and as safe as possible.
“My moral obligation and my moral responsibility is to acknowledge that we could be putting some people at risk,” Rivera said. “I’m not going to make a decision that I feel could potentially have someone lose a life because we prioritized an academic need over a staff or a student’s long-term safety.”
Rivera said he wants to be able to look back on this decision and say it prioritized the wellness of students and staff.
“Nobody dies at school, and nobody dies from school.”
(2) comments
Only one person on the school board has any books? Thank goodness that's the one who is the superintendent.
The liberal Democrats are over-playing their hand. Voters (parents) who might have voted for Biden will either not vote at all or vote for Trump.
