Editor’s note: As part of the MDJ’s year-end coverage, we are recapping the top 10 local stories of 2019 as chosen by MDJ staff.
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson announced his retirement on Aug. 28, ending a 45-year political career.
Citing worsening health issues related to his Parkinson’s disease, Isakson, 75, said resigning three years before the end of his term as Georgia’s senior senator “goes against every fiber of my being,” but was the right thing for Georgia.
On Dec. 3, Isakson delivered his farewell speech on the U.S. Senate floor, urging fellow lawmakers to seek results through bipartisanship.
“Bipartisanship will become a way we accomplish things, a way we live, a state of being,” he said. “It will be the end of a bad time and the beginning of a new one and I’m going to live long enough to see both.”
Isakson, who lives in east Cobb, spent 17 years in the Georgia Legislature before being elected to the U.S. House, and holds the distinction of being the only Georgian elected to the Georgia House, Georgia Senate, U.S. House and U.S. Senate.
In 2016 he also became the first Georgia Republican to be elected to a third term in the U.S. Senate.
On Dec. 4, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed wealthy businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to replace Isakson as the state’s senior senator, in a move considered controversial by some.
Loeffler, the CEO of a financial company who co-owns the Atlanta Dream WNBA team, has never been elected to office. Her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is chair of the New York Stock Exchange.
President Donald Trump reportedly wanted Kemp to appoint U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, to replace Isakson.
Loeffler declared, upon her appointment, that she’s “pro-Second Amendment, pro-military, pro-wall and pro-Trump.”
The Senate seat is subject to a special election in 2020, to determine who will finish Isakson’s term, ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Another election for Georgia’s next six-year senior senator term, starting Jan. 1, 2023, will be held in 2022.
