EAST COBB — Interfaith religious leaders and government officials gathered at Temple Kol Emeth Monday to denounce bigotry and announce a series of workshops for those who want to help fight against hatred.
The series, “A Call to Action: Be an Ally” starts with a forum at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 via Zoom, hosted by the synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League and interfaith partners. More events will follow after the Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur holidays in September, a temple representative said.
The announcement was a response to an incident earlier this month, in which six swastikas were spray painted on fences in an east Cobb neighborhood. Neighbors of many faith backgrounds came together quickly to clean up the vandalism, and Cobb County police restored county property that had been affected. The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact 770-499-4184.
Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of Temple Kol Emeth said it’s important to stand up to hatred.
“The only way to combat hatred is with love,” he said. “’Love your neighbor as yourself’ is mentioned 36 times in the Torah, 36 times, more than any other commandment. Let us recommit ourselves to doing this. Let us love deeply so that we can indeed make our community and the great state of Georgia better and stronger because we have taken the stand. We have chosen love over hate. We choose to see humanity in the eyes of all God’s children. We’ve chosen to turn the ‘other’ into ‘another.’”
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, thanked those who stood in solidarity with the Jewish community, and said she and others are “disturbed and disheartened” by the swastikas that were painted.
“Together, I know that we will continue to build a stronger, more inclusive community because that’s who we are, and send a strong message to those who spread hate: there is no room for prejudice in our neighborhoods and in our community. We must offer our compassion to those who are still hurting today, to those who are feeling afraid and the days and the weeks to come,” McBath said, encouraging listeners to show kindness to the people around them. “Love and compassion will always drive out hate and drive out fear. And if we let our light shine in this darkness, the darkness shall not overcome it.”
McBath was joined by Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes and Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox in denouncing the vandalism.
Imam Akib Sahrier of the East Cobb Islamic Center offered “heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences” to his Jewish neighbors on behalf of east Cobb’s Muslim community.
“The people that hide behind the signs of hatred and bigotry, they’re forgetting one thing, or they’re not realizing one thing, which is that these dreadful acts actually bring us closer together. They’re strengthening our bond,” he said. “We’ll conquer and defeat hatred with love.”
Jamey Dickens, pastor of East Cobb Church, said a symbol like a swastika is an affront to the Christian faith as well as Judaism. He expressed support for the Jewish community, adding a prayer for those responsible for the vandalism.
“Wherever justice, evil and hatred raises its ugly head, we will be there because that is the love that we believe in. So we are with you, we love you,” he said. “To those who did this, we’re praying for you. We’re praying for your repentance. I’m praying for your healing. I want you to know that this community loves you.”
Other religious leaders who spoke out in support included Rabbi Dan Dorsch of Congregation Etz Chaim, Rev. Deborah Bennett of Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church, Rev. Richard Burdick of Unity North Atlanta Church and Rev. Jon Collins of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The event also saw attendance from other leaders from local Jewish and Christian congregations and groups.
The training sessions will teach participants about implicit and explicit bias, how hatred escalates and how to respond when there’s an incident of hatred or prejudice-motivated violence, said Allison Goodman, vice president of the ADL’s southern division.
“We look forward to partnering with our friends throughout east Cobb in continuing to fight hate for good, and build a community that is truly intolerant to hate,” she said.
