Convicted felon Richard Merritt, a former Marietta attorney suspected of killing his mother, was captured in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 30 after almost eight months on the run.
Merritt, 44, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and extradited to Georgia, facing a 30-year prison sentence in Cobb and a murder charge in DeKalb County, where he remains in custody at the DeKalb jail.
Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes has promised Merritt will be returned to Cobb at some point to serve his sentence on 34 charges including theft, elder exploitation and forgery.
Merritt was also ordered to pay restitution of almost half a million dollars to the clients he cheated out of legal settlements while their attorney.
On Feb. 1, he was supposed to report to the Cobb jail to start his prison term, but authorities say he removed his ankle monitor instead.
On Feb. 2, his 77-year-old mother, Shirley Merritt, was found stabbed and beaten to death inside her Stone Mountain home.
Merritt’s car was at the address and his mother’s Lexus was gone.
The last confirmed sighting of Merritt was at a Cartersville gas station shortly after his mother is believed to have been killed, when he was driving her car.
Authorities say the Lexus is what got Merritt caught, when Nashville police ran the vehicle’s registration while investigating reported break-ins around Vanderbilt University on Sept. 27.
Officers became interested when the Lexus tag didn’t match the car, and once they discovered it was Merritt’s mother’s vehicle, authorities from Atlanta were alerted.
The car was impounded and officers closed in, finally arresting Merritt in a thrift store.
Once confronted inside the store by officers and asked to identify himself, Merritt simply replied, “You know who I am,” local agents said.
