Voting went “very well” on Tuesday in the runoff election, Janine Eveler, director of the Cobb Board of Elections, said as the day came to a close.
“There were no real issues,” Eveler told the MDJ. “The turnout was very low, but it gave the poll workers time to really work with the new procedures, without the pressure of people waiting. We were able to test many new procedures as improvements from June that will certainly help us with the heavy turnout in November.”
Eveler said she and her staff planned to spend Tuesday evening uploading the mail that is done so far, then early voting in-person, then polls as they come in.
“We will still have mail to upload ... through Friday,” she said.
The MDJ visited the Ben Robertson Community Center Tuesday afternoon where voters gradually trickled in.
About 50 voters cast their ballots at the Kennesaw polling location by 3 p.m.
Among those voters was Hank Denson, who said he was especially focused on the judicial elections.
“All the judges are important to the stuff I believe in,” Denson said. “A lot of laws that get passed, especially in the Cobb area, have a lot to do with the judges.”
Denson also said he voted Tuesday because it is his right. His wife, Jesse Denson, said the pandemic was not going to stop them from voting.
Preston Lee said he also focused on the judicial elections Tuesday. He cast his ballot in the Cobb County State Court judge race for Trina Griffiths. Lee said he was not deterred from voting by the pandemic.
“It’s my constitutional right,” Lee said of voting.
Alex Pollard said he came out to cast his ballot before going to work. Pollard said he thought about voting by mail because of the pandemic, but ultimately decided to vote in person.
“My family wanted me to come out to vote,” Pollard said. “I missed the primary back in June, and I wanted to make up for it.”
The entire voting process was quick, lasting only a few minutes, Pollard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.