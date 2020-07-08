No raises were included in the fiscal 2021 budget Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera presented to the school board this week.
The school district is grappling with a 10 percent cut in state education funds, according to Erin Franklin, the district's finance chief.
The district's fiscal year runs from June 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
Franklin said the budget is cutting most departmental and school operational budgets which will save about $355,000. The budget also funds 693 teachers, which is 15 more than fiscal 2020.
“We are bringing nursing services in-house, which will cost an additional $375,000 more than our contract in FY20 with Cobb Douglas Board of Health,” she said.
General fund revenues are projected at $106 million, which is $2.9 million or 2.6 percent less than fiscal 2020’s amended budget.
General fund expenditures are projected at about $110 million, which is $481,352 or 1% less than fiscal 2020’s amended budget.
To balance the budget, Rivera is proposing the use of $3.9 million in reserve funds, which, when offset with federal pandemic money, amounts to $2.3 million, Franklin said.
That leaves the fund balance at about $14 million. For perspective, it costs about $9 million to operate Marietta City Schools for a month.
Rivera is recommending the district keep the district’s millage rate the same at 17.97 mills. Because of rising property values — a 5% increase in the tax digest is projected — by keeping the millage the same, the district is expected to collect an additional $4 million in taxes, according to Franklin.
The school board is scheduled to vote on the budget on July 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.