Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce has said county officials will not know the full impact of the coronavirus until the fall, when property tax receipts start coming in.
Budgets are passed in the summer, however. Taking cues from the Great Recession, the county has detailed the revenue it plans to collect and the money it will spend in a balanced budget commissioners are scheduled to adopt on July 28. Commissioners will conduct a hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
If approved, county employees will not receive a raise this year as Cobb experiences slowing growth in the property tax digest and lower-than-average collection rates, Buddy Tesar, assistance finance director, said during a recent presentation of the county budget.
“It goes without saying that we’re in unprecedented times, surrounded by uncertainty and whether the recovery is going to be the v-shape (or) a long drawn out recovery — a lot is yet to be seen,” Tesar said. “And with those assumptions, we have to take a conservative approach to the FY21 budget.”
The county’s finance team is estimating a 94-95% collection rate on property taxes — as opposed to the typical 97% collection rate — similar to what it experienced during the Great Recession.
The proposed budget includes all three of the chairman’s priorities, which he has repeatedly laid out in the past several months. One is keeping the property tax rate at its current 8.46 mills. Another is a 1% decrease — from 9% to 8% — in the amount of money transferred from the county’s water fund. A third is $5.7 million for a new first responder salary schedule the Board of Commissioners approved in March.
A change in the way the state allocates vehicle tax receipts means the county is expected to collect an additional $3.5 million in property taxes this year, bringing the total to $306.3 million.
General fund revenue will drop by $1.8 million in the proposed budget from $475.6 million. Fine and forfeiture revenues are expected to decline, as are licensing and permitting revenues.
General fund expenses will, like revenues, drop by $1.8 million from $475.6 million. Personnel costs would increase by more than $20 million to $316.6 million, but they would be offset by decreases in the capital ($12.7 million) and contingency ($15.2 million) funds.
County spokesman Ross Cavitt said the county had 4,464 full-time employees and 837 part-time employees at the beginning of the year — numbers that have hardly budged in the wake of the county manager's decision in April to implement a hiring freeze. (They are now 4,477 and 836, respectively.)
The county will not decrease the amount it committed to servicing its debt for the Atlanta Braves stadium, which totals $22.5 million per year, a figure that includes the $6.1 million annual contribution from the Atlanta Braves.
Hotel/motel taxes, part of which service the stadium debt, have been “incredibly impacted,” Tesar said. The decrease will be offset by increasing by $2 million the amount county transfers from Cumberland Special Service districts 1 and 2, which are Cumberland-area tax districts created in 2014 to finance the Atlanta Braves stadium debt. The county will also increase its general fund contribution by 25%, to $5.8 million.
All told, the county’s total operating funds will rise by 1.2% to just over $1 billion from fiscal 2020.
The county's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
This is more reason to stop the isolation of our people in the wake of the so-called pandemic. Open things up and get us back to normal. Study the N1H2 example.
