No new appointments are available next week for coronavirus vaccines at Jim Miller Park.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health has set up its online appointment system to be open on Fridays. But due to low supply, no new appointments can be made for eligible people to get their first dose of the vaccine, Cobb County announced Friday. Public health officials have said they are focusing on administering second doses to those who have already received the first one.
The 1A+ group eligible for vaccines includes health care workers, residents 65 and older and first responders.
Cobb County Schools reported 331 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district this week.
On Friday, the school system’s website listed 3,499 cases since July 1. This week’s cases were at 54 elementary schools, 22 middle schools and 16 high schools, a total of 92 schools.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff.
Elementary schools with active cases include Acworth Intermediate, Addison, Baker, Bells Ferry, Big Shanty Intermediate, Birney, Blackwell, Brumby, Bryant, Bullard, Chalker, Cheatham Hill, City View, Clarkdale, Clay Harmony Leland, Compton, Davis, Dowell, Due West, East Side, Eastvalley, Fair Oaks, Ford, Frey, Garrison Mill, Green Acres, Hayes, Hendricks, Kemp, Kennesaw Primary, King Springs, Mableton, McCall Primary, Milford, Mount Bethel, Mountain View, Murdock, Nickajack, Norton Park, Pickett’s Mill, Pitner, Powder Springs, Powers Ferry, Riverside, Rocky Mount, Russell, Sanders, Sedalia Park, Shallowford Falls, Sope Creek, South Cobb Early Learning Center, Teasley, Timber Ridge and Vaughn.
Middle schools include Awtrey, Barber, Campbell, Cooper, Daniell, Dickerson, Dodgen, Durham, East Cobb, Griffin, Hightower Trail, Lindley Sixth Grade Academy, Lost Mountain, Lovinggood, Mabry, McCleskey, McClure, Palmer, Pine Mountain, Simpson, Smitha and Tapp.
High schools include Allatoona, Campbell, Harrison, Hillgove, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern, North Cobb, Osborne, Pebblebrook, Pope, South Cobb, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler. That’s all high schools except Cobb Horizon High School, the district’s alternative school, which has been all-virtual since the beginning of the school year, and has zero reported cumulative or active COVID-19 cases.
Marietta City Schools reported 104 coronavirus cases this week at a total of 13 locations. Another five cases are “presumptive positives,” which are people who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 and have symptoms, according to its website.
Marietta High School had 31 reported student cases, eight staff cases and one presumptive positive student, and Marietta Middle School had 12 student cases and two staff cases.
Cases were also reported at the Early Learning Center, Burruss Elementary, Dunleith Elementary, Hickory Hills Elementary, Lockheed Elementary, Park Street Elementary, Sawyer Road Elementary, West Side Elementary, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy and the district’s central office.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|2/5/21
|Change
|Cases
|51,943
|+275
|Hospitalizations
|2,618
|+10
|Deaths
|726
|+3
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|2/5/21
|Change
|Cases
|766,604
|+3,620
|Hospitalizations
|51,479
|+232
|Deaths
|13,146
|+98
The Cobb School District’s coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases/. Marietta City Schools report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/domain/1490.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
