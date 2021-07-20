The Cobb and Marietta school districts have unveiled COVID-19 procedures that will be in place for the 2021-22 school year, according to the superintendents of both systems.
In short, here are the details:
- Face coverings will remain optional for students and staff in school buildings, on school buses and at extracurricular activities;
- Social distancing will occur when appropriate and possible. Teachers will be encouraged to maximize the available space in the classroom, but not all areas will be able to ensure six feet of physical distance;
- Hand sanitizer will still be offered in classrooms, common areas and school buses, and daily cleaning of high-touch surfaces in school buildings and on school buses will continue;
- Any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate according to Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines. Contact tracing efforts will continue, in order to minimize spread of the virus.
- Any student or staff member who contact tracers identify as having been in close contact with someone who tested positive will be required to quarantine according to Georgia DPH guidelines.
- The districts will continue to encourage, but not require, families to get their students vaccinated when eligible.
- Communication with families about infections, close contacts and quarantines will continue either on district websites or by email, as appropriate.
- School nurses and clinics will have the discretion to request, if they deem it necessary, that a student wear a mask while in the clinic. If the student does not want to, the student can instead quarantine until parents arrive to pick them up.
With the exception of the change in masking protocols, much of the two school districts' procedures for the upcoming school year are similar to last year's procedures.
Both districts made masks optional for students and staff on June 7.
