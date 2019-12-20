Editor’s note: As part of the MDJ’s year-end coverage, we are recapping the top 10 stories of 2019 as chosen by MDJ staff.
This year proved challenging for the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
Activists have demanded answers after six inmates died in custody during the year.
In response, a Marietta City Councilman publicly considered canceling the city's agreement with the sheriff’s office to house prisoners at the jail and the American Civil Liberties Union launched an investigation into the jail and requested Cobb commissioners create a new review board with oversight over the jail as well as an independent audit of the detention center.
Inmates and their families have expressed concerns over a lockdown during which they said inmates were confined to their cells for long periods of time without the opportunity to exercise or shower and denied the ability to communicate with family or legal representation.
Sheriff Neil Warren has addressed the inmate deaths with the cautionary that he cannot comment on active investigations.
“As sheriff, I have very little latitude left to me for public comment, I must always wait for the final medical examiners report, our own internal investigations and possible litigation,” he wrote in a recent letter to the editor. “Because of this, the fine people of this agency must endure public scrutiny and accusations as they come to work each day in an ever increasingly dangerous job. I ask that we all speak 'just the facts' and let those be the words of record, not baseless accusations.”
