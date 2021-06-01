MARIETTA — Multiple units at an apartment complex burned late Tuesday morning, but no injuries have so far been reported, according to Marietta Fire officials.
Firefighters were called to the fire at Westbury Park Apartments, at 1295 Franklin Drive, around 10:30 a.m. according to Grant Pearson, a spokesperson for the Marietta Fire Department. Pearson said the fire was under control about an hour later. Up to eight units were damaged in the blaze, he said.
Investigators were still on the scene at about 12:30 p.m., and "the preliminary investigation is underway," Pearson said.
Property managers would not allow the MDJ on the property, but witnesses reported seeing a tower of black smoke from Cobb Parkway and other area roadways.
Hannah Gaddy, a Marietta resident who lives nearby, said she was driving down Cobb Parkway when she attempted to get out of the way of a fire truck headed to the incident. She said she pulled onto Franklin Drive and was blocked into a neighboring apartment complex, Cumberland Crossing, by the line of emergency vehicles.
She said she went to Cumberland Crossing's tennis courts, where she saw flames rising from the building at neighboring Waterbury Park.
"Tons of flames just billowing out. My husband works down the street and he saw the black smoke just billowing up," Gaddy said, adding that she stayed by the tennis courts for over an hour. "The entire upper story — gone."
Adrian McCravy, owner of McCravy Heating and Air, said he entered the complex to turn around and saw the flames covering multiple rooms.
"The whole roof's burned off of them," he said.
