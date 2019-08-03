No injuries were reported after Cobb County firefighters put out a fire at the Bentley Ridge condos off Bentley Road between Delk and Terrell Mill roads in east Cobb.
Fire department spokeswoman Denell Boyd said the department got a call reporting smoke in one of the condos at 3:19 p.m.
About an hour later, the fire was under control with no injuries reported, Boyd said.
Boyd said the three-story building had 10 units, four of which were damaged by dense smoke, and the other six by water. She said 20 residents were displaced by this fire, and the Red Cross has been notified.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, but Boyd said a fire investigator was on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.