A Cobb County school bus carrying no students was involved in a crash in front of the district's bus depot on South Cobb Drive on Tuesday, according to Cobb police.

Cobb police Sgt. Wayne Delk said officers responded to the crash the school bus and one other vehicle shortly after 11 a.m. No one was injured, Delk said.

He also said the damages to the bus were minor.

Cobb School District spokeswoman Nan Kiel also provided the MDJ with a statement on the incident:

"A bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle earlier today. Thankfully, there were no students on board, no injuries and minor damage to the bus. We are grateful for our dedicated team of bus drivers who transport more than 70,000 students to and from school every day."

