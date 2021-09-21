Sep. 18—The Cobb County School District is touting a 44% decrease in COVID-19 cases since the week of Aug. 27, when weekly cases peaked. Cobb schools had 576 new COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total for the school year to 4,978 cases. Among the district's 114 schools, 90% have reported declines in cases. "For those schools which have not yet seen drops, we expect similar declines as ...