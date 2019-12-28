Editor’s note: As part of the MDJ’s year-end coverage, we are recapping the top 10 local stories of 2019 as chosen by MDJ staff.
Residents of Smyrna-area neighborhoods were shocked and angered in July when WebMD and Georgia Health News revealed high cancer risks in areas near medical sterilization facilities that use the carcinogen ethylene oxide.
One of those plants, owned by global company Sterigenics, has been legally operating on Olympic Industrial Drive in the Smyrna area since 1972, while those living, working, praying and attending school nearby were oblivious to any possible associated harm.
Subsequently, hundreds of people attended community meetings and town halls about the Sterigenics plant in Cobb after learning of the increased risk, demanding answers to why the risk wasn’t publicized sooner and whether the community is safe.
The widespread concern prompted a school near the facility to indefinitely ban outdoor recess and install specialized air filters and pushed the home sales market into tumult.
Local real estate agents even debated whether to disclose the Sterigenics plant in their dealings with potential buyers.
The Cobb, Smyrna and Atlanta governments joined forces to commission independent air testing around the Sterigenics plant, and testing also started being carried out by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the state agency responsible for protecting residents against pollutants.
Members of the Cobb and Fulton legislative delegations met at the Capitol for a joint hearing on the issue in October, at which Sterigenics President Phil Macnabb testified.
Some local lawmakers and residents have initiated legal action regarding the plant, seeking tighter controls and oversight, and metro Atlanta law firms have been scouting for potential victims of a class action suit.
Almost two million packaged medical devices and equipment, such as single-use catheters and surgical kits, are typically sterilized at the Cobb plant every day, with the site’s annual emissions of ethylene oxide ranging from almost 90,000 pounds in 1987 to 252 pounds last year.
The facility has been shut down since late August, pending a third party investigation into its permit and safety requirements, as well as investigations by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and the Georgia EPD.
During this time, work to reduce the plant’s ethylene oxide emissions to 40 pounds a year has been undertaken by the company.
It’s not known when, or if, the plant will reopen.
