Cobb County reigned supreme in 2019 when it comes to high school football, winning the two biggest GHSA classifications
For the first time in history, two local teams won state championships this year.
Harrison High School took home its first AAAAAA state title Dec. 13, beating their Cobb County neighbors from Allatoona High, 20-7 in a cold and rainy contest at Georgia State Stadium. The win also sealed the second-ever undefeated season in Cobb football history and the first-ever 15-0 season in the county.
Of those 15 wins, 14 were decided by double digits.
Marietta High made it a double the next day with their own decisive win, dominating Valdosta’s Lowndes High School in the first half and standing strong against their second half rally for a 17-9 win in the Class AAAAAAA championship. Their win makes the Marietta Blue Devils the only team in the county to win two football state titles, having won its previous championship in 1967.
The victorious teams were welcomed back as heroes to their schools.
Harrison threw the Hoyas a spirited pep rally in the school’s new gymnasium, where cheerleaders cheered, the marching band played and the team was named the Fox 5 Team of the Year by the local news station.
Hundreds of supporters painted downtown Marietta Blue Devil blue with a grand parade around Marietta Square.
Marietta tight end Arik Gilbert was honored after the game as Gatorade National Player of the Year and is among multiple MHS players who signed with Power Five programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.