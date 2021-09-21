MARIETTA — Supporters and detractors of North Point Ministries' lightning rod mixed-use complex in east Cobb will have to wait at least another month for a decision on the project.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to hold the proposal to October, with Chairwoman Lisa Cupid recusing herself from the case as her family attends one of North Point's churches. Faced with a bundle of changes to the site plan, commissioners agreed too many problems were unresolved to render a final verdict.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
