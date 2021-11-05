Coronavirus Graphic

Cobb recorded zero deaths from COVID-19 Friday.

Case reports for the county’s two school districts were not updated Friday. Both districts canceled school Friday to let students enjoy the World Series celebrations.

Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday

Category 11/05/21 Change
Cases 85,056 +70
Hospitalizations 4,119 +13
Deaths 1,289 +0

Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday

Category 11/05/21 Change
Cases 1,268,462 +700
Hospitalizations 87,011 +124
Deaths 25,094 +52

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

 

