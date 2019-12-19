Editor’s note: As part of the MDJ’s year-end coverage, we are recapping the top 10 stories of 2019 as chosen by MDJ staff.
Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill,” a bill banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, generally at about six weeks of pregnancy, was one of the most controversial pieces of legislation in 2019.
House Bill 481, the “Living Infant Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act,” defines an unborn child with a detectable heartbeat as a “natural person” with the right to life, except under certain circumstances.
The Heartbeat Bill and its sponsor, Rep. Ed Setzler, R–Acworth, made national headlines as it made its way through the General Assembly early this year, becoming known as one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the country.
Pro-life advocates hailed the bill as protecting the unborn.
“Today, the State Senate affirmed Georgia’s commitment to life and the rights of the innocent unborn. I applaud the members who supported the heartbeat bill’s passage for protecting the vulnerable and giving a voice to those who cannot yet speak for themselves,” Gov. Brian Kemp said following the Georgia Senate’s passage of HB 481 in March.
The bill faced opposition from Democrats at the Capitol and from citizens in the court of public opinion.
In April, media reports indicated that some members of the film industry threatened to boycott Georgia if the “Heartbeat Bill” passed. Georgia provides tax and other incentives to filmmakers and has become a popular filming location.
Kemp signed the bill into law on May 7. It was slated to take effect on Jan. 1, but was blocked in October by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones as the bill faces legal challenges.
Organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights have challenged the Heartbeat Bill’s constitutionality.
Both opponents and proponents say the case could end up before the Supreme Court before a ruling is handed down.
