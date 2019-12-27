Editor’s note: As part of the MDJ’s year-end coverage, we are recapping the top 10 local stories of 2019 as chosen by MDJ staff.
Movements for cityhood in east and south Cobb gained steam this year before hitting a wall amid lack of funding and opposition from citizenry and elected officials.
Mableton is the largest unincorporated community in metro Atlanta, and had actually been a city about 100 years ago, incorporating in 1912 but dissolving only four years later.
Tre Hutchins, the organizer of pro-cityhood South Cobb Alliance, said the county’s zoning laws are holding Mableton back and stymie necessary development.
In January, Hutchins told the MDJ the SCA had raised about $10,000 of the $14,000 down payment to have a feasibility study performed by the University of Georgia, the first step on the path to incorporation, per state law.
State Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, filed a bill in March — the second step to incorporation. Residents of a proposed city would ultimately decide for themselves, via referendum, whether they want to incorporate. But such a referendum must be approved by the General Assembly first.
Talk of Mableton cityhood died down until November, when the MDJ reported UGA had completed the feasibility study but would not release it until the SCA paid the remaining $8,000 it owed for the study. Hutchins said donors had committed some $5,000.
The Committee for Cityhood in East Cobb, meanwhile, had such a study in-hand by the time it began public discussion in March. Residents of the City of East Cobb, it said, would enjoy better services than the county currently offers while paying less in taxes.
Days later, state Rep. Matt Dollar filed the East Cobb cityhood bill.
The Committee for Cityhood organized a series of town halls that often turned contentious. Opponents, incredulous of the committee’s claims that residents would get more for less, wondered whether the push for cityhood had political or economic motivations, something members of the committee vehemently denied.
At a town hall in November, the Committee for Cityhood shared a new map of the proposed city. It would include the attendance zones of Pope and Lassiter high schools and have as many as 115,000 people within its borders.
But the movement for cityhood struggled to gain traction. In December, lawmakers representing the county, including Dollar’s Republican colleagues, declined to throw their support behind the movement, saying they weren’t convinced it was necessary or that his constituents really wanted it.
Two weeks later, the Committee for Cityhood announced it would drop its push to advance legislation in 2020.
“We are committed to continuing this process,” one of its representatives said in a statement. “We want to take the time to do it right because we know that the more educated voters are on this issue, the more they will support it. We look forward to creating the City of East Cobb in 2021 with the full force of the community behind us.”
