Editor’s note: As part of the MDJ’s year-end coverage, we are recapping the top 10 local stories of 2019 as chosen by MDJ staff.
The Atlanta Braves’ biggest accomplishment of 2020 came well before they qualified for the playoffs.
In front of a packed crowd on the plaza inside The Battery Atlanta and backed by a star-studded dais that included former Atlanta Braves greats Hank Aaron, Chipper Jones, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game will come to Cobb County in 2021.
It will be the fifth All-Star Game for the Braves, the third for Atlanta and the first the city has hosted since 2000.
In conjunction with the game, the All-Star Fan Fest will be at the Cobb Galleria, and concerts will be at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. In 2016, when the game was in San Diego, the attendance at Fan Fest drew nearly 120,000.
Cobb District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott predicted a windfall for the county’s small businesses.
“We saw it with the Super Bowl,” Ott said. “And (Cobb County didn’t) even have the main event. We had 200 planes lined up out there (at Cobb International Airport).”
On the field, the Braves flamed out yet again, losing in the NL Division Series of the playoffs to the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite winning two consecutive division titles, the Braves haven’t won a postseason series since 2001.
But it was a year of growth. Their younger players — including Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies and former Marietta High standout Dansby Swanson — made the leap to the next level and kept the team afloat despite the early-season struggle of more seasoned players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.