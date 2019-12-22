Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.