Cobb County was one of many communities that saw peaceful protests against racism this summer.
Nationwide protests started in late May and June in response to the police deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. The movement gained more steam when details surfaced about Ahmaud Arbery, who was pursued and shot while he was jogging by a father and son near Brunswick in south Georgia.
While riots broke out in Atlanta and other cities across the U.S., local demonstrations remained peaceful.
Cobb’s protests included marches to downtown Kennesaw and Marietta Square, prayers for peace, justice and unity in Marietta, rallies in Smyrna, and events in east Cobb, including at Lassiter High School. Many events saw hundreds, some of them thousands of people, and police reported no injuries or arrests.
The groups marching and rallying for change were diverse: some of the protests were led by high school or college students or recent graduates, while people of differing ages and races took part. Large gatherings, which saw many attendees wearing masks to protect against and limit the spread of coronavirus, lasted over two weeks, and some small gatherings continued after that.
Protesters told the MDJ they were fighting against injustice and continuing the work of the civil rights movement. Some said they were afraid of what might happen to their loved ones if they are stopped by police. Their demands included the passing of HB 426, a state hate crimes bill that later passed and was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in late June.
Local governments recognized the movement; all of Cobb’s cities, Marietta, Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Powder Springs and Smyrna, and the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, passed resolutions condemning racism.
In September, the commissioners created the Cobb County Council for Peace and Reconciliation to tackle institutional racism. In late July, Cobb police participated in “The Dialogue,” a livestreamed event that connected youth and police to discuss racism and police brutality and develop policy ideas. And, in February, Smyrna will launch the Racial Trust Building Initiative with citizens and elected officials, modeled after a program in Troup County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.