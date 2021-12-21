During a routine Tuesday afternoon hearing in May, zoning case Z-11-2021 was approved by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners with little fanfare. Less than a week later, the 38-unit condominium complex would be the epicenter of a political firestorm.
Situated within Dobbins Air Reserve Base’s “accident potential zone,” an area extending outward from the base’s runway where plane crashes are most likely to occur, the proposed complex faced opposition from the Cobb Planning Commission, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and the United States Air Force ahead of the vote. The chamber especially warned the commission that approval could endanger the base’s future during the next Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process. (Dobbins, Lockheed and Georgia Tech Research Institute campus have an over $5.1 billion collective economic impact on Cobb County and Georgia.)
Freshman Commissioner Jerica Richardson, however, said the long precedent of green lighting development in Cobb had tied her hands. She placed several restrictions on the development, before voting with fellow Democrats Monique Sheffield and Chairwoman Lisa Cupid to approve it in a 3-2 decision. Republican Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill voted no.
Within days, the board was under fire with legislators and business leaders calling on them to reconsider. Gov. Brian Kemp even issued a public statement asking them to, at the least, “study this issue further.”
Things came to a head at the next board meeting, with Cupid dressing down Cobb Chamber leaders.
“It bothers me that these women up here who do what they do every day to prepare, and to plan, and to serve, to be viewed as if they consider this county any less than their predecessors — who made decisions that impacted flight operations at Dobbins,” Cupid said at the time.
More barbs were traded in the aftermath as observers struggled to recall precedent for such a public feud between the county government and the chamber.
Cupid hosted a summit of "Dobbins stakeholders" in July where she again defended her vote.
"The responsibility of land use and zoning lies solely with the Board of Commissioners,” Cupid said, noting that her board is empowered to evaluate zoning on a case-by-case basis.
Yet Jay Thomas, Dobbins Air Reserve Base's mission assurance officer, said the rules governing the military don’t work in quite the same way.
“A lot of our guidelines, they’re not flexible,” Thomas said of the Department of Defense land use provisions. “We’re not negotiators.”
Thomas’ point, he added, was that he and the base don’t have the ability to make case-by-case determinations, or balance the needs of interest groups, in the way the county does.
Now, with the intervention of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, talks continue about a possible land swap and legal remedy to one of the year’s most dramatic controversies.
