EDITOR’S NOTE: The MDJ counts down the top 10 local stories of 2020 as determined by newsroom staff.
By an overwhelming margin, Cobb residents approved an extension of the county’s one-cent sales tax in November.
Officially known as a special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, the tax was set to expire at the end of 2021. It will instead run through 2028 and is expected to generate $750 million dollars, the lion’s share of which would be kept by the county. Cobb’s six cities will split the remainder.
Despite its name, the big-ticket item on the new SPLOST is rather mundane: road resurfacing.
County residents won’t see “that real eye-catching, star-studded project like you did in the 2016 (SPLOST) program,” then-parks department director Jimmy Gisi said during a virtual luncheon with the Town Center Community Improvement District earlier this year. “(But) you’ve got to keep that strong, or your buildings, your sewer lines, everything is going to fall down around you.”
Almost half of the money — more than $329 million — will go toward improving roads and other county infrastructure. About a quarter will be split among the county’s six cities, and another 11% will go toward public safety. Parks and libraries, county facilities and technology and “community impact projects” will receive 4% each.
