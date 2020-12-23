EDITOR’S NOTE: The MDJ counts down the top 10 local stories of 2020 as determined by newsroom staff.
A blue wave crashed over Cobb this year, with Democrats winning every countywide office on the ballot.
When the newly elected take office Jan. 1, a majority of the county’s five-member governing board will be Democrats for the first time since the 1980s. The county’s district attorney will be a Democrat. The county sheriff. Even the Clerk of Superior Court, a Republican, was voted out of office, to be replaced by a Democrat.
“The county is now safely Democrat,” said former Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat from Marietta.
Democrats and Republicans alike pointed to the same set of factors: the flight of college-educated, white women from the Republican Party and the boom in out-of-state residents.
“I don’t think the Cobb GOP could have done anything more,” Jason Shepherd, who chairs the Cobb Republican Party, said the day after the Nov. 3 election. “Soccer moms just don’t like Donald Trump.”
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, a Democrat, unseated Republican Mike Boyce in the race to chair the county’s governing board. Replacing her as representative of District 4 will be Democrat Monique Sheffield, co-owner of Sheffield Realty Group, who was unopposed in the general election.
In District 2, which represents parts of east Cobb, Smyrna and Vinings, Democrat Jerica Richardson, a manager at Equifax, bested Republican and retired businessman Fitz Johnson. Richardson and Sheffield will join Cupid and Republican commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill on the board.
Assistant Solicitor General Flynn Broady became the first Democrat since the 1970s to win the race for District Attorney, unseating Republican Joyette Holmes, who had been appointed in 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Cobb County Police Department Maj. Craig Owens — again, a Democrat — defeated Republican Sheriff Neil Warren, who has served in that role since 2003. And Republican Clerk of Superior Court Rebecca Keaton was ousted by Democrat Connie Taylor.
But Cobb Republicans held onto their seats in the state House and Senate as well as seats on the Cobb Board of Education.
