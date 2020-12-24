EDITOR’S NOTE: The MDJ counts down the top 10 local stories of 2020 as determined by newsroom staff.
Rudy Gobert helped bring the sports world to a halt on March 11.
The Utah Jazz center became the first player in a professional sport to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The next day the NBA shut down for good, and it began a domino effect that put the NBA, Major League Baseball, the PGA Tour and the NHL on hold. It caused the cancellation of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, all of collegiate spring sports, and brought all of high school sports to a standstill, too.
For the majority of the spring, all sports on the field and courts were quiet.
Sports began to return as summer approached and the virus curve was flattened, but it certainly didn't look the same.
When the Atlanta Braves finally took the field at Truist Park, the game looked entirely different. New rules — a National League designated hitter and international tie-breaking rules to start extra innings — pumped-in crowd noise, and a lack of fans in attendance awaited the players.
The lack of fans became a consistent theme as other sports came back online. The NBA played in a bubble in Orlando and played two months in empty gyms in order to crown the Los Angles Lakers champion. The NHL followed a similar template to crown the Tampa Bay Lightning champions of the Stanley Cup, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series over Tampa Bay in Houston.
However, that wasn't the case with the majority of fall sports.
With the exception of Division I football in the Football Bowl Subdivision, all collegiate sports were canceled. Some, like Football Championship Subdivision Football, which includes Kennesaw State, moved their schedule to the spring of 2021.
The Georgia High School Association put in new rules and regulations to follow because of the virus. Fans were limited at all venues but the high school games went on.
The Mount Paran Christian and Lassiter softball teams were the beneficiaries as they both earned state championships. The same can be said for the Marietta boys and girls, and the Pope girls in cross country.
The week after Christmas will bring the high school football season to an end, and the Hillgrove Lady Hawks will play for the first state championship in girls flag football.
The winter sports are in full swing with holiday basketball tournaments and state wrestling and swim meets on the horizon.
With the COVID-19 vaccines finally being distributed, it is hoped things will begin to return to normal in the spring, and fans can return to the stands to watch their favorite sports and athletes perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.