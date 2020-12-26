EDITOR’S NOTE: The MDJ counts down the top 10 local stories of 2020 as determined by newsroom staff.
It's been a tough year to take care of business.
In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp in early April issued an executive order shuttering businesses deemed nonessential and urging Georgians to stay at home.
Although he was one of the last governors to do so, and one of the first to lift the restrictions, the state, like others around the country, shattered unemployment records this spring, and those who kept their jobs have largely worked (and shopped) from home, squeezing brick-and-mortar establishments that rely on foot traffic.
There were some bright spots, however.
Businesses adapted to the “new normal.” Some began taking patrons' temperatures at the door to make sure they weren’t already infected before coming in. And just about all of them ask that visitors mask up before entering to stop asymptomatic transmission. In the early days of the pandemic, supermarkets created special hours for seniors and for disinfecting their wares.
In Cobb, economic development continued apace. According to the Chamber of Commerce, there were more than 70 projects in the pipeline this year. One of the bigger ones was announced in November, when Papa John’s said it had selected The Battery Atlanta as the home of its new headquarters.
Nor have big, mixed-use developments slowed down. Notable is the $150 million redevelopment of Cumberland Mall, which will put apartments, new retail, green space, a new bus terminal and a new fire station on 17 acres of parking lot surrounding the mall.
Federal stimulus, the largest in the country’s history, blunted the pain for many small businesses. The Board of Commissioners made $48 million in federal pandemic aid available to county businesses with fewer than 100 employees. And the Paycheck Protection Program gave about $500 billion in forgivable loans to businesses around the country.
