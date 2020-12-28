In 2020, school looked very different for students, their teachers and families.
In March, as the virus spread throughout Georgia, local schools, colleges and universities closed and moved to all-virtual instruction for the first time. The Cobb and Marietta school districts distributed laptops to students who needed them to make sure they continued learning, and meals were delivered by school bus to make sure hungry children had food.
Within a few weeks, the school closings were extended when Gov. Brian Kemp ordered colleges and universities, and later K-12 schools, to remain virtual through the rest of the fall semester.
Students got a break amid their first exposure to virtual school, as Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools ensured no one’s grades would be negatively impacted by the pandemic last semester.
Marietta High School students danced in prom dresses and pajamas in front of their computers and TVs in a virtual prom. High school graduations were postponed until July, where fewer graduates participated, but those who did wore masks and were seated six feet apart.
Chattahoochee Technical College postponed spring graduation until December, where the ceremony was conducted via drive-thru at the college’s North Metro Campus in Acworth.
The summer break saw a surge in coronavirus cases in Cobb and across the state. The Cobb and Marietta school districts, which gave a choice to families on whether to attend class in-person or virtually, held off on opening to in-person students until September and October, rolling out the option of returning to campus in phases by grade level. Private schools, many of which opened in August to small, spaced-out classes, saw an increase in applicants over the summer.
Many Cobb families chose in-person schooling for their children: in the summer, among Cobb County School District students’ parents, 52% of parents chose in-person and nearly 40% chose virtual learning. That choice grew among families by the end of the year: for the spring semester, almost 54% chose in-person instruction.
With students back in public schools, the Cobb and Marietta systems began releasing weekly reports of COVID-19 cases in schools. At least three teachers in Cobb County School District have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and one, Patrick Key of Hendricks Elementary School, has died.
Along with cleaning and social distancing measures to combat the spread of the virus, schools incorporated new technology: Marietta City Schools installed ionization devices to purify the air on school buses, and Cobb Schools plans to roll out ultraviolet light devices and ozone hand sanitizing stations at all its elementary schools.
