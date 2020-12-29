Since that fateful second week of March when the COVID-19 pandemic went from a distant news item to a pressing reality, Americans’ daily lives were upended in a thousand unexpected ways.
The early days of the virus were dominated by surreal images of panic and shortages. Hand sanitizer and disinfectants vanished overnight. Families stocked up on pasta, dry beans, and canned vegetables. Grocery stores were swarmed with frantic shoppers who sometimes waited hours only to find that basic goods had long sold out.
And for still-mysterious reasons, toilet paper became a king commodity, with stores imposing limits on rolls per person.
But as the pandemic progressed, and the realization spread that residents would be shut inside for some time, people began adapting to quarantine living. Shut inside, and perhaps trying not to dwell on the horrors unfolding across the nation, Americans found simple pleasures to help pass the time. Streaming services reached an all-time high of popularity, and the lost art of bread baking was rediscovered. The socially distanced picnic replaced the summer garden party.
Gradually, artists, nonprofits, and political leaders began adapting to the “new normal.” Rallies and concerts were held virtually. Fundraisers and ballet recitals moved from banquet halls and theaters to living rooms and home offices. For the first time in 50 years, the world famous Peachtree Road Race was called off, with thousands of runners running a 10K on their own.
Masks became ubiquitous and contentious, and may be the most memorable symbol of the pandemic. That’s alongside the takeout boxes, the endless Amazon deliveries, and the ever-present Zoom and Facetime calls. Undoubtedly, many will leave 2020 as they spent far too much of it, shouting at each other, “You’re on mute!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.