Editor's note: The MDJ counts down the top 10 local stories of 2021 as determined by newsroom staff.
Thirty five years after Town Center mall hosted its grand opening in February 1986, the mall's lenders announced it would be foreclosed upon in February 2021.
Deutsche Bank, as lead lender and trustee for a $200 million loan granted on the mall in 2012, claimed the property from Simon Property Group earlier this year. Attorney Matthew Norton of the law firm Polsinelli said the bank, and other investors in the loan, will now manage the property.
The lender set an opening bid of $130,400,000 to the public to purchase the mall, which Norton said was based on approximate market value. No bids were made on the shopping center, home to over 170 stores including Macy’s, Belk, H&M and JC Penney, and on February 2, the mall officially foreclosed.
“I’m kind of shocked,” Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the area, said at the time. “It’s unfortunate that a mall that size, with that kind of tax base and everything, would be foreclosed on.”
Some store owners said even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Town Center for over a month, warning signs were flashing.
It’s About Time, a watch store, has occupied space in Town Center mall since its opening. Current owner Steve Miller bought the space in the late 2000s because he believed “it was a good growing area, it had (Kennesaw State University), and the mall itself seemed strong and very nice.”
“There’s been a decline over the years,” Miller said. “And then over recent years, a continued decline in clientele and profitability. And then we had—a few years back, a lot of the large retailers I guess chose to leave the mall.”
For now, the mall will remain open, according to its anchor stores. Spokespersons for Macy’s and Belk told the MDJ they plan to keep their Town Center locations open, with Belk adding, “We do not anticipate any store closings or layoffs in conjunction with this financial restructuring.”
Recently, the mall announced it would be adding three new tenants to the space.
Space Battle, a large indoor air soft shooting gallery, will provide the option of easy, medium and hard shooting ranges where attendees' scores earn prizes. This 4,000-square-foot space will be located on the upper level JCPenney Wing next to Journeys.
Social Media Rich Couture Selfie Boutique, coming soon on the lower level Belk Wing across from H&M, is a 2,400-square-foot interactive pop-up for visitors to get the perfect selfie with the help of over 20 couture selfie backdrops and a green screen with endless options of dynamic backgrounds to enhance photos.
Locally owned Wilson Beauford Cheer Studio will welcome its second space in the mall after the new year. It will be located on the lower level next to Belk in a 4,600-square-foot studio offering tumbling and cheerleading instruction for ages four and older.
Whatever its future, Town Center mall’s heady days as the crown jewel of Cobb retail may be in the rearview mirror, a situation faced by many retailers who thrived during the decades when the mall was king.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.