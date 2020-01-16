Nine polling locations across Cobb have changed ahead of this year’s March 24 presidential primary.
The Cobb Board of Elections and Registration approved the changes, which affect precincts in Marietta, east Cobb, Kennesaw, Smyrna and Mableton.
The changes are part of the county’s move away from using schools as polling places in response to voter complaints.
“We made a commitment to do that at the end of 2018, when we were seeing in the governor’s election that we had a lot of issues getting voters access into some of the school polling locations,” said Janine Eveler, director of the Cobb Board of Elections, “because their main priority was to secure their facility for the children. So it is kind of a cross purpose for us, where we’re trying to make it as accessible as possible.”
With Monday’s changes, about half of the 60 school-based polling locations that were marked for change have been moved.
“We won’t do any more of those this year, in the election year, but we will continue doing that in 2021,” Eveler said at a Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.
The polling locations that changed Monday were:
East Cobb
Dickerson 1: Dickerson Middle School, at 855 Woodlawn Road, to Lutheran Church of the Incarnation, at 1200 Indian Hills Parkway.
Dodgen 1: Dodgen Middle School, at 1725 Bill Murdock Road to the Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul at 1795 Johnson Ferry Road.
Kennesaw
Kennesaw 2A: Kennesaw Mountain High School at 1898 Kennesaw Due West Road to New Beginnings United Methodist Church at 2975 Cobb Parkway NW.
Mableton
Bryant 1: Bryant Elementary School, at 6800 Factory Shoals Road SW to Trinity United Methodist Church, 821 South Gordon Road SW.
Pebblebrook 1: Pebblebrook High School at 991 Old Alabama Road to Mableton Banquet Hall at 6114 Mableton Parkway.
Marietta
Marietta 3A: Marietta Middle School at 121 Winn St. to Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, at 566 Whitlock Ave. NW.
Marietta 6A: Marietta Elementary School at 1205 Merritt Road, to Redeemed Christian Church of God-Heaven’s Gate Church, at 816 Pickens Industrial Drive.
Smyrna
Smyrna 5A: Belmont Hills Elementary School at 605 Glendale Place to Iglesia Pentecostal de Jesucristo Roca de Salvacion at 2720 South Cobb Drive SE.
Smyrna 6A: Campbell Middle School at 3295 South Atlanta Road, to American Legion Smyrna Georgia Post 160, Inc., at 160 Legion Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.