In a notice released to the public Friday, Chief Judge Reuben Green said nine Cobb County courts employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four Cobb Superior Court employees, two Juvenile Court employees, one State Court employee, one Probate Court employee and one Magistrate Court employee have tested positive for the viral disease, and another Probate Court employee is presumed positive.
“We do not have any information to suggest that any of these employees who tested positive were exposed at the courthouse,” Green said in the notice. “When an employee has symptoms or tests positive they are quarantined for fourteen days from the date of exposure and then they must have a negative test result prior to returning to work.”
Through contact tracing, the courthouse identified and notified individuals who had close contact to infected employees and may have been exposed to the virus. Green said all employees who may have been exposed to the virus have been instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days. Employees may return only after testing negative for COVID-19.
Green said the Cobb Judicial Circuit will remain open, but the Superior Courthouse will be disinfected over the weekend, and the workspaces of infected individuals will be deep cleaned.
Green said current coronavirus mitigation strategies, including mandatory face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing, will continue as the courthouse remains open. In his notice to the public, Green said the Superior Court and Probate Court “will shift back to a general presumption that all cases should be handled virtually via videoconference.”
“Following several COVID cases reported among courthouse personnel, Chief Judge Reuben Green issued several orders today reiterating the desire to have most matters handled remotely or through alternative methods,” the Cobb County government said in a statement on its website.
In an adjournment order declared on Friday, Greene directed the May/June term of court to adjourn early, effective immediately. The adjournment order also created a special term of court and recalled grand jurors from the March/April term to address any essential matters.
