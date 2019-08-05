Smyrna Police have charged nine people with various prostitution, pimping and drug charges following an operation at a hotel off Spring Hill Parkway near Cumberland Boulevard.
Warrants made available from Cobb Magistrate Court late last week state the nine were arrested and charged the evening of Monday, July 29, following the sting at The Hyatt Place.
Two women, 20-year-old Lauren Nicole Tennant of Marietta and Abigail Blackabard, were charged with prostitution after each allegedly posted advertisements online and then consented to perform sexual acts with an undercover officer for several hundred dollars. Each also faces drug charges, with Blackabard accused of selling 0.6 grams of heroin to an officer, while Tennant was charged with possessing methamphetamine after being allegedly found with 1.1 grams of meth in her purse, according to their warrants.
Four other women each face a prostitution charge, with their warrants alleging that they had agreed to sexual acts for amounts ranging from $130 to $300. Charged were 37-year-old JunJun Li and 21-year-old Jacqueline Camacho Roousy, both of Marietta; 25-year-old Carlene Lydia Ingram of Jonesboro and 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Isgett of Hanahan, South Carolina.
Charged with pimping several of the women were 33-year-old Stephen Cole Braddy of Athens, 41-year-old Andretti Lamar Scott of Jonesboro and 41-year-old Christopher Trevor Branham of West Columbia, South Carolina.
Braddy also faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine after a K-9 detected meth in his car -- two syringes, two baggies and a metal container, with all substances in the items testing positive, his warrant says.
Branham remained in custody in the Cobb Adult Detention Center while Braddy and Scott were out on bond amounts of $3,000 and $1,500, respectively.
Li and Roousy were out on a $1,000 bond, while Tennant was released on a $3,500 bond. Ingram and Isgett remained in custody as of midday Monday, according to jail records.
Jail records for Blackabard were not immediately available as of early Monday afternoon.
[thumbup][thumbup] Take out the trash!! GREAT JOB, Cobb!!!!
