MARIETTA — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stumped for newly appointed U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler during a rally at the Cobb Republican Party's headquarters Monday morning.
Loeffler has brought a new perspective to Washington and will help President Donald Trump fight an emboldened Democratic party, Haley told the elbow-to-elbow crowd, which drew conservatives from all over the metro area.
Loeffler, a business executive, was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in December to fill the seat vacated the former Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired due to his struggles with Parkinson's Disease.
Before accepting Trump's appointment to the U.N. ambassadorship, Haley was a two-term governor of South Carolina. Like Kemp, she was faced while governor with filling the seat of a retiring senator.
"I put a lot of thought into what type of senator would the people want, and what I wanted was to make sure there was someone who never surprised," Haley said Monday. "Someone who was always reliable, someone that would bring a new voice to DC. My appointment was Sen. Tim Scott."
Kemp, she said, has done the same with his appointment of Loeffler.
Loeffler spoke of her humble background and conservative credentials, talking of growing up and working on a family-run farm, her father's "calloused hands" and "sweat-soaked shirt" and legislation she has sponsored during her two months in the Senate.
"Look at what's going on, look what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are doing to our county," she said, prompting boos from the crowd. "Look what Chuck Schumer did last week, standing on the steps of the Supreme Court, cheering for abortion. At the same time I was introducing legislation to support life. And that's what we're going to do with conservative values."
Loeffler is not the only Republican running for her seat this year.
U.S. Rep Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, an outspoken supporter of Trump, is running to take her seat, something Haley addressed during the rally.
"I need you to go tell 10 people that you're supporting Kelly Loeffler. This is going into a general election. This is not the time to have our Republican votes split. This is the time to make sure we go through forcefully, we go through strongly, strongly and we get the right kind of people in D.C. So help me support, help me send a conservative, a pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, pro-term-limit reformer. Please help me send Kelly Loeffler back to D.C.!"
Niki Haley a class act.
