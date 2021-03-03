Facing down a barrage of outraged public comment, the Marietta Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of two major developments in east Marietta on Tuesday.
The proposals, named Nexus Gardens and Laurel Park, lie along the Powers Ferry corridor on either side of its intersection with South Marietta Parkway. The southeastern property, Nexus Gardens, is envisioned as a mixed-use development with 39 townhomes, 176 apartments, 160 senior living units, retail, and office space. The northwestern property, Laurel Park, would comprise 204 single-family townhomes.
Both ventures are backed by developer Stephen Macauley. Currently, the parcels in question are zoned for single-family residential and commercial use and owned by developer Rube McMullan.
But local residents said the two developments would destroy, in more ways than one, a neighborhood which stands as a “unicorn of affordable housing.”
James Rosich, who lives near the proposed Nexus Gardens site, said the developer lacked an adequate plan to deal with the new traffic generated by hundreds of added residents in the area. As currently envisioned, the property would only be accessed via Meadowbrook Drive, a residential street terminating in a dead end.
The city’s zoning ordinance requires at least two access points for a development the size of Nexus Gardens, so the project will need either another access point or a variance.
“I can’t reiterate–especially the traffic impact, and the problems with the site plan—I do not know why this is going forward. I understand you have to hear it, but please deny this. This is ridiculous. They need to start over, start from scratch,” Rosich said, closing his comments with, “dump Nexus garbage.”
That stance was echoed by Anna Holladay, who called the traffic plan “ludicrous,” adding that trying to turn onto Powers Ferry Road during rush hour is already “a gamble with your life.”
Then came Hill Wright, who called Macauley’s proposal “just a pig with lipstick,” before going on to highlight his issues with the development with the help of a further series of colorful porcine metaphors.
In addition to the public comment, two websites have been organized by residents opposing the developments, at savemarietta.com and myclohi.org, the latter referring to the Cloverdale Heights area.
On Scott and Herbert Drives off Powers Ferry Road, dozens of yards are marked with signs reading “Stop the Rezoning.” Celesta Shannon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 28 years, is among those who oppose both developments.
“Everybody has brought their own interests to the table,” she said, including the traffic issues raised at the meeting. Her concerns are primarily for the acres of wetlands which lie between her neighborhood and I-75, which she said not only provide a sound and pollution buffer, but are a haven for wildlife.
“That’s what keeps this neighborhood vibrant. I mean, it’s amazing in the spring and summer,” she said. “They say, well, he owns it … it’s got to get developed. Why? Why does it have to get developed?”
Shannon has been involved in the community groups against the development since December, which have steadily grown in numbers. Asked how she felt after the planning commission voted to recommend denial, she said, “Overjoyed.”
At the top of the meeting, real estate attorney Kevin Moore, who represents Macauley, asked the commission to table the matter. That request was denied. After the public comment portion of the meeting, Moore said development was coming for the area, one way or another.
“These properties have been around for a while because they’re difficult to solve,” Moore said, “but that doesn’t mean they’re forever to remain undeveloped.”
On Wednesday, neither Moore nor Macauley Investments responded to requests for comment.
The planning commission’s decisions are recommendations only, not binding decisions. The two developments will go before the Marietta City Council on March 10, where Moore said he will ask the matters to be tabled.
