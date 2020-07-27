Cobb’s commissioners will consider a proposal Tuesday to provide about $10 million in federal aid to the county’s six cities.
The request is one of many that have come before the Board of Commissioners after the county was, as one of five local governments in the state with more than 500,000 residents, granted millions by the federal CARES Act to deal with the damage wrought by the coronavirus.
Of the $132 million Cobb received, commissioners have already allocated almost $70 million combined to feed the needy and support the Cobb County School District, small businesses, homeowners and renters facing eviction.
A June 29 letter from Gov. Brian Kemp encouraged Cobb and the three other counties that received grants from the U.S. Department of Treasury to allocate 30% of the aid to their cities.
The county has earmarked about $34 million in CARES Act money for its cities, County Manager Jackie McMorris said at a Board of Commissioners work session Monday morning. But the cities have only requested $10 million with the understanding they could ask for more if the money is spent before a county-imposed Oct. 27 deadline.
In the event the cities do not spend all of their money by the October deadline, they will have to present the county with a plan to spend whatever is left of it by the end of December or return it to the county.
East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said he was concerned the cities would struggle to spend the money before their deadline, leaving the county with little time to find another way to spend it.
McMorris agreed that federal restrictions on how the money can be spent have been a challenge.
“I trust that they’re going to experience exactly what we've experienced, in that it is difficult to spend this amount of money using the CARES Act guidance,” she said.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill expressed concern about cities using the money to address needs ostensibly being met by existing county programs funded by the CARES Act.
Board Chairman Mike Boyce said that was none of the board's business.
“That’s their discretion,” he said. “What we don’t want to be doing here is sticking our finger into the business of the cities.”
If approved, the cities would get 50% of the money upfront. The county would provide the other 50% by reimbursing cities’ receipts for eligible expenses.
Cobb commissioners also discussed reallocating CARES Act funds they had committed to the small business program.
As was the case with the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program, the program essentially pays qualified small businesses to hold onto workers they might otherwise have to lay off. Depending on their size, county businesses will be able to receive as much as $40,000. They must spend at least 60% of the money on keeping full-time workers on their payroll. The program is administered by Cobb Chamber of Commerce subsidiary SelectCobb, which received $500,000 for its services.
Last week, the board approved a list of 409 businesses that will receive a combined $7.5 million. Although more than 2,000 businesses had applied for the money, more than 70% were immediately disqualified because they had already received federal coronavirus aid. Commissioners have since changed the program criteria to allow those businesses to qualify.
Ott, who drafted the $50 million small business program, has proposed taking $2 million from the program to support county nonprofits.
SelectCobb’s Dana Johnson said the organization would administer the nonprofit funding at no extra charge. He said the county has about 170 eligible nonprofits.
Gambrill and south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said they both had reservations about the proposal.
Cupid said she was worried that paying nonprofits to retain their employees would have less of an impact than hiring them to administer other aid programs. And Gambrill said she did not think $2 million would be enough to get nonprofits to rehire laid-off workers.
Ott said the program could be perfected once it was up and running.
“What we're trying to do here is stand the program up, get it started, get the applications in, so we can get a better picture — and if we have to come back, we'll come back,” he said.
In other CARES Act business, the board will also consider Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera's request for almost $3 million in federal aid.
July 13, the board heard from Rivera and his counterpart at Cobb County School District, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Both explained their plans to reopen school and how necessary CARES Act funding would be to their plans' success.
The next day, commissioners approved Ragsdale's $8 million request but postponed a vote on Rivera's, saying they wanted more time to review information he had provided regarding his $3 million request.
Rivera’s ask includes, but is not limited to: $233,000 for “desk and table shields,” almost $50,000 in personal protective equipment, $239,000 in cleaning supplies and the manpower needed to disinfect schools, almost $800,000 in Chromebooks, more than $800,000 to provide internet to students who don’t already have it “lest they fall behind,” and $300,000 for substitute teachers for “COVID-19-related absences.”
The board meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta, in the 2nd floor public meeting room.
