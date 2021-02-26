Democrat Priscilla Smith, alias "Donna Trump," who unsuccessfully challenged State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, in 2020, has been accused of election fraud.
On Friday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced dozens of cases of elections fraud his office has identified, naming Smith among them.
The Cobb Board of Elections was also cited for a number of alleged failures during the 2020 primary election.
Smith allegedly claimed to be a Cobb County resident for the previous four years, but simultaneously claimed a homestead tax exemption in DeKalb County. Prior to appearing on the ballot for House District 34 in 2020, she was best known for her "Donna Trump" act, in which she dressed up like the former president and demonstrated at the Capitol in Atlanta.
Last year, the allegations about her property ownership in DeKalb surfaced in the months before Election Day. Smith told the MDJ at the time the issue was an oversight on her part, and "There is no question that Marietta, where I grew up, is my home.”
Reeves called for Smith to drop out of the race, before cruising to reelection, winning with over 56% of the vote in November.
The state board of elections made 27 allegations against the Cobb County Board of Elections stemming from the June 2020 primary election:
- 20 counts of not opening polling places on time.
- Four counts of polling places failing to provide paper ballots when machines were down.
- Two counts of failing to properly supply polling places.
- One count of failing to adequately train poll workers.
Cobb Board of Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ the cases have been resolved, resulting in the creation of a consent order by the Attorney General's office documenting changes that were made to the county's elections policies.
Three Cobb residents were also cited by the state board of elections in the new fraud cases, announced in a news release, some of which date from 2018.
Darlene P. and Nancy C., both of Acworth, are alleged to have covered up the issuance of an incorrect ballot. They are accused of allowing a voter to vote twice in the 2018 primary election. The news release does not list their last names.
Judy S. of Acworth is alleged to have voted twice in the 2018 primary election.
“Georgians should be assured their votes were counted accurately by the new system," Raffensperger said. "The cases of alleged election violations that the board referred to prosecutors Wednesday also provide assurance that if there is wrongdoing, we will catch it.”
